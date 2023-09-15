Officers carried out three warrants at addresses in Corporation Road and Stow Hill, Newport and a further warrant at an address in Cefn Coed Road, Cardiff on Wednesday 13 September.

Operation Silver saw officers carry out the warrants in connection with an investigation into the supply of drugs.

A 36-year-old man, 44-year-old man and a 60-year-old man have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs - heroin, cocaine and MDMA.

The three men have been remanded and will appear at Newport Magistrates Court today, Friday 15 September.

The 66-year-old man previously arrested has been released as the force’s investigation continues.

The police incident caused Corporation Road in Newport to be closed both ways from B4237 Wharf Road to Eton Road.