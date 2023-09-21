A man was found dead in his home and now officers are appealing to find his next of kin.
Stephen Smith (57) sadly died at his address on Clarendon St, Whitefield, on Wednesday, September 13.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to South Wales Police.
Now officers working in Bury are hoping to identify next of kin to assist the coroner’s office.
Those will information are asked to call the police coroner’s Office at 0161 856 8095.
