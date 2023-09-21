Stephen Smith (57) sadly died at his address on Clarendon St, Whitefield, on Wednesday, September 13.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to South Wales Police.

Now officers working in Bury are hoping to identify next of kin to assist the coroner’s office.

Those will information are asked to call the police coroner’s Office at 0161 856 8095.

A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: “Do you know the next of kin of a man from Bury?



“Stephen Smith (57) sadly died at his address on Clarendon St, Whitefield on 13/09/2023.



“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.



“Any info? Call Police Coroner’s Office at 0161 856 8095.”