Award winning Elgam Fish Bar has been running for over 28 years as a family run fish and chip shop.

The chippy has gone through three generations cemeting itself as part of the commuity.

Elgam fish bar really is top cod as the family shop was voted in the top 10 at the Welsh Food Awards in 2023.

Outside Elgam Fish Bar (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

Owners Scott and Kimberley Bright said they are ‘over the moon.’

“We have been nominated on two occasions for the Welsh restaurant awards Wales in 2022 which we came second in and, we were voted top 10 in the Welsh food awards Wales 2023 which we are incredibly proud of," they said.

“We are absolutely over the moon and incredibly proud to have maintained our five-star rating again this year and previous year.

“Hygiene is very important to us because we feel it stops the spread of bacteria and cross infection, protecting our customers and our reputation is the most important to us.”

Scott and Kimberley at The Welsh Restaurant Awards 2022 (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

“The business has gone through three generations, and we have been trading for over 28 years and hope to do so for many more, we are a great team and take pride in providing a 5 star service to our customers.”

The family chippy does more than just the standard cod and chips, with the family business offering an extensive menu of items including their popular ‘brights’ variety box.

Large cod and chips from Elgam Fish Bar (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

Scott and Kimberley said: “We have a wide range of food on our menu, some of the most popular include our “brights” variety box which is more of a family box and includes, pizza, chips, onion rings, peri chicken, garlic bread and a choice of sauce and salad.

“We also offer 9” kebab boxes which come with a selection of meats, chips, salad and sauces, chicken burgers, cheeseburgers, garlic bread, chicken curry, pizzas, various wraps and much more.

Bright's Variety Box (Image: Scott and Kimberley Bright)

“We are very fortunate to have maintained a busy working environment, which we are very proud of, as we are a little shop on a side street in Blaenavon.

“We hope to continue this for the foreseeable future.”