A series of 'go-slow' protests took place today, the events were part of what campaigners were calling 'National Convoy Day' and are linked to opposition to London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Locally around 100 campaigners met at Magor Services at 10am today before setting off at 10:30am along the M4 towards Cardiff with a police escort. The protest reached its conclusion at The Red Dragon Centre down Cardiff Bay where some protestors gathered outside the Senedd.

Campaigners drove at 40mph on the motorway, dropping to 30mph on dual carriageways and down to crawling at 10mph upon arrival in the city centre.

Other go-slow protests in Wales started from Newtown, Swansea and Pont Abraham Services.

The 20mph protest was manned by a police escort (Image: Newsquest)

One of the campaigners from Newport, Carol Darosar, said the convoy tooted through Cowbridge Road, Cardiff and to ‘watch this space for future protests.’

Ms Darosar said: “It was absolutely brilliant; it was a very good turnout with hundreds taking part across Wales.

“We tooted through Cowbridge Road in Cardiff and made our voices heard. We all knew what we were doing, we drove on the inside lane and nobody was to wave a flag or be a nuisance.

“We were polite to everybody during the protest, its not their fault it is the government’s fault and it is causing a lot of ramifications.

“Watch this space, this isn’t going to end and are planning what else we can do as passivists.

“But Newport is so laid back it is hard to know what else we can do.”

Protestors ready to set off at Magor Services (Image: Newsquest)

Before setting off on the ‘go slow’ protestors at Magor services gathered together to discuss their route and their opposition to the 20mph speed limit which has been very controversial since its introduction as the default limit in built up areas, just a few weeks ago.

People took to decorating their cars with anti 20mph banners, signs and some even had pictures of snails.

Jeff Tree, who brought up the rear of the protest, covered the back of his car with a huge banner which said: ‘No to 20mph’ in capital letters.

Mr Tree said: "Last time there was a fraction amount of people.

"People are having enough of it. I don’t understand what their aim game. No one has argued about 20mph outside schools, but this is crazy.

Jeff Tree brought up the rear of the protest (Image: Newsquest)

"I used to run a taxi company and I can’t imagine what their lives are like now. Engines are running longer now they’re running 20mph.

"They’re going round schools brainwashing children that you’re safe if you’re hit by a car at 20mph."

Whilst fellow campaigner Richard Hall told the Argus the 20mph limit was having wider impacts than intended.

Richard Hall and and Derek Britton were among the protesters at Magor Services this morning. (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Hall said: "Police response times are affected, a police officer told me it takes an extra hour to get to work.

"Police do routine sweeps and they’re not getting around as much."

Derek Britton said the change in Wales was confusing.

Mr Britton said "If you go anywhere in the UK, we haven’t got a national speed limit anymore because we don’t know what it is. What is the Welsh speed limit?"