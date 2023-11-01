Tyrone Selby, 32, of Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed on March 5, 2022, after a night out in Beech Tree bar and restaurant.

Newport Crown Court heard yesterday, October 31, that Selby ‘grabbed the victim by the scruff... she landed on the floor and her face was covered in blood.’

The victim who described the pain as ‘excruciating’ went to The Grange and received stiches to the nose and upper lip. The 2cm laceration through her upper lip has left a scar.

A victim personal statement was read out to the court which heard that the woman now ‘has issues trusting people even her own family’ and has been ‘prescribed anti-depressants.’

Sentencing Mr Recorder Greg Bull said Selby was ‘drunk at the time and has many problems in his life and wants him to take advantage that he has help from his father, the prosecution service and to some extent the court.’

Calling it a ‘last stop saloon’ Mr Bull sentenced Selby to 36-weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

This sentence is on the condition he undergoes alcohol treatment and if Selby disobeys this, he is in breach of the order and sentence.

Selby also must complete 20 days of rehabilitation and pay the court surcharge of £187, paying £20 a month. His first payment is due November 24, 2023.

He was made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

Mr Bull warned Selby to ‘stay away’ from the victim.