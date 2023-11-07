Planning permission for the new building at St Andrew's School was granted despite some concerns about road safety outside its entrance.

The school's junior block was demolished after inspectors found a "significant structural issue" in the building in the spring of 2021.

Those safety concerns meant around 200 pupils in junior years had to move to temporary classes held in Newport Live's Connect Centre, in Pill.

Drone footage of work at St Andrews Primary School, Newport (Image: Lliswerry Ward Matters)

The new £10 million modern replacement building is now starting to take shape.

The steel structures can be seen to be going up creating the foundations of the three-storey brick building which will accommodate 360 pupils, as well as 45 staff members.

A new central playground area will be built as part of the plans, and a staff car park will be restored once construction on the new building is complete.

With an eye on local climate change responsibilities, a flat-roof area will be covered in solar panels, modern heat pumps will provide warmth, and there will be space for the storage of up to 50 bikes outside the new block.

Next to the new build pupils can be socialising and playing on their school fields.

Newport City Council previously called the three-storey, brick building an "exciting environment where [pupils can] learn and socialise".

The project is aimed to be completed by the end of 2024.

During a committee meeting in July 2023, several councillors had raised questions about the safety of pupils entering and leaving the new block via the proposed main entrance in Corporation Road.

Cllr Mark Howells said he would like to see "metal railings... between the road and the pavement".

This was echoed by Cllr Bev Perkins, who said a barrier should "extended as far as the zig-zags" on the existing pedestrian crossing in Corporation Road.