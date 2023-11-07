The 16-year-old from Newport assaulted another boy, also 16, in the Rogerstone area of the city on Saturday, October 7.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both cannot be named for legal reasons because of their age.

The victim’s injuries were described by Gwent Police as ‘potentially life-changing’ and was remanded in youth detention.

The 16-year-old appeared in Newport Magistrates today for sentencing, but the case was adjourned for a medical update on the victim’s condition.

He is due to be sentenced on November 27 and remains in custody.