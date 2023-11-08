Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.

This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds.

The bridge remains open at this time however those traveling are advised to check their routes before setting off.

Heavy rain and winds are expected across Gwent tonight.

The heavy rain is due to start at 11pm tonight with the rain forecasted to last until 6pm Thursday evening, November 9.

Strong winds are forecasted to reach 26mph tomorrow morning with powerful winds also expected throughout tonight.