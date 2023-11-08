The temporary speed limit will be put on the A467 between Chartist Drive Overpass and Morrisons/Foxglove Roundabout in both directions.

The speed limit, which is part of the South Wales Argus’ public notices, is in place whilst drainage improvement works are carried out.

The proposed order would start from November 27, 2023 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed if earlier.

Other public notices in this week’s South Wales Argus:

Acumen Automotive Logistics Ltd of Automotive House is applying for a licence to use Motor Point Newport on Meadows Road as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and two trailers.

Owners or occupiers of the land near the operating centre who believe their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representative to the Traffic Commissioners at Hillcrest House stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice.

Also in the South Wales Argus’ public notices is that Newport City Council intends to dispose of a piece of public land assisting the redevelopment of social housing in Ringland.

Members of the public who whish to comment or object to the proposed disposal of the land are asked to send their views to Conveyancing.Team@newport.gov.uk or to the Head of Law and Standards, Civic Centre, Newport, NP20 4UR.