The Libertines announced the Albionay! tour on Friday (November 10) which will see them perform 10 gigs in various locations across the UK in January and February 2024.

The band said the tour would take them "back to their roots" with the shows to be in "small sweaty clubs" to create a more intimate atmosphere.

Announcing the Albionay! tour on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, The Libertines said: "Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes."

Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10am for the Albionay! Tour x pic.twitter.com/WGPkX6R50V — Libertines (@libertines) November 10, 2023

The Libertines, who formed back in 1997, consists of Carl Barât, Pete Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell.

The rock band is set to release a new album on March 8, 2024 called All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade (copies can be pre-ordered via The Libertines website).

The Libertines Albionay! tour dates

The Libertines are set to perform 10 gigs as part of their Albionay! tour:

January

ARC, Stockton - January 23

Cavern Club, Liverpool - January 24

MK11, Milton Keynes - January 25

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff - January 27

Hairy Dog, Derby - January 28

February

Princess Pavillion, Falmouth - February 11

Engine Room, Southampton - February 12

Underground, Stoke - February 14

The Wardrobe, Leeds - February 15

Oran Mor, Glasgow - February 16

How to get tickets to see The Libertines?





Tickets for The Libertines Tour go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, November 14.

For more information and ticket updates visit The Libertines website.