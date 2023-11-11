Ship Deck in Trethomas has been in the top 20 for takeaway of the year in the National Fish and Chip Awards and are also in the UK top 10 in the Field to Fryer award.

Owned by Ryan and Kimberley Hughes the popular chippy opened in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since.

Ship Deck's mouth watering food (Image: Ryan Hughes)

Speaking to The Argus Mr Hughes put Ship Deck’s success down to providing the ‘highest quality of product’ and having a ‘traditional menu’ with all the family favourites.

Mr Hughes said: “It’s rewarding for our team to be a finalist; we are a team of 15 who are extremely passionate about making a difference. Beth is our supervisor and Gavin is our head fryer.

“We were in the top 10 last year and this year we are also in the UK top ten in the Field to Fryer award.

The Ship Deck staff (Image: Ryan Hughes)

“It’s all down to consistency, we have good product with the highest quality of produce that is made to order. All out staff go through training alongside management.

“We are the only place in Caerphilly to be nominated in the top 20 so we are putting the place on the map.

“We have a modern concept but with a traditional menu with all the favourites.

“A lot goes into the awards including how the business is run, your carbon footprint plus how you source your fish and potato’s.”

Owners Ryan and Kimberley Hughes with their two children (Image: Ryan Hughes)

Mr Hughes has been in the fish and chip industry since he was 15 won young fish fryer of the year in 2016 giving him the ambition to open his own shop.

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Fryers, which organises the awards, said: “The level of detail we require entrants to provide hasn’t phased our shortlisted businesses and they are hitting every mark.

“The award officials have gone back and forth and around in circles choosing the 20 finalists; it’s not been an easy task, so what a brilliant achievement for those that are moving forward.”

A selection of Ship Deck's traditional chippy delights (Image: Ryan Hughes)

Industry leaders from the awards will further review the shortlist which will include mystery visits to whittle it down to just 10 competitors.

Zero Plus Fish & Chips in Cardiff, Finney’s Fish and Chips in Benllech and Bishopston Fish and Chips in Bristol also made the final 20.