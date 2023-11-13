Owned by Ferhat Sacan The Corpa Café has become a well known business in the community, opening over seven years ago.

Now the much-loved café is officially the best Turkish café in Wales.

The Corpa Café sells a variety of homemade dishes (Image: The Corpa Café)

Mr Sacan thanked his customers for being the ‘best’ and put the success of his business down to using great ‘ingredients’ and serving ‘homemade dishes.’

Mr Sacan said: “The café has been here for more than seven years and I recently took over.

“I would love to thank our customers, we always try to keep customer satisfaction at the highest and to keep them happy.

Inside The Corpa Café (Image: The Corpa Café)

“We probably have the best customers and I have such a passion for this café.

“We try to use the best ingredients and it’s amazing to be named the best Turkish café in Wales.

You can even get a full English breakfast at The Corpa Café (Image: The Corpa Café)

“On our menu you can find a variety of things from full English breakfast, coffee, homemade dishes and desserts.”

The Corpa Café on Corporation Road is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30am to 4pm, 9am-4pm on Fridays, 8:30am to 4pm on Saturdays and 8:30am to 3pm on Sundays.