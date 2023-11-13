A NEWPORT business has been crowned the best Turkish café in the country.
Owned by Ferhat Sacan The Corpa Café has become a well known business in the community, opening over seven years ago.
Now the much-loved café is officially the best Turkish café in Wales.
Mr Sacan thanked his customers for being the ‘best’ and put the success of his business down to using great ‘ingredients’ and serving ‘homemade dishes.’
Mr Sacan said: “The café has been here for more than seven years and I recently took over.
“I would love to thank our customers, we always try to keep customer satisfaction at the highest and to keep them happy.
“We probably have the best customers and I have such a passion for this café.
“We try to use the best ingredients and it’s amazing to be named the best Turkish café in Wales.
“On our menu you can find a variety of things from full English breakfast, coffee, homemade dishes and desserts.”
The Corpa Café on Corporation Road is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30am to 4pm, 9am-4pm on Fridays, 8:30am to 4pm on Saturdays and 8:30am to 3pm on Sundays.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here