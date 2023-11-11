We look at their cases.

Craig Williams

Craig Williams, 21, carried out a brutal and unprovoked assault on a man in the toilets of a Newport nightclub.

He and two others left their victim unconscious after he was set upon and hit over the head with a bottle at the now defunct Bloc venue on the city’s Cambrian Road.

Williams, of Broad Mead Park, Newport, was jailed for 10 months after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Christopher Sullivan

Drug dealer Christopher Sullivan told detectives he started selling heroin and crack cocaine after he lost his job at supermarket chain Lidl.

The 34-year-old from Newport claimed he was so skint he couldn’t afford to buy food.

Sullivan was jailed for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to a number of drug supply offences.

Jay Jones

A drug dealer was caught with £92,000 cash and cocaine worth £40,000 after trying to flee from the law in a supermarket car park.

Jay Jones, 23, rammed police cars at Tesco in Ystrad Mynach in front of horrified shoppers trying to escape before he was dramatically brought to a halt.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court officers recovered 1kg of cocaine with a purity of 82 per cent.

Jones from Croespenmaen, near Blackwood was sent to prison for 10 years.

Khalim Reynolds

A young man who has become a third-strike class A drug dealer at just 20 is starting a long custodial sentence.

Khalim Reynolds from Newport was sent to a young offender institution for more than five years at the end of last month.

He was caught with 20 wraps of crack cocaine in the city over the summer which were worth £370.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said Reynolds’ first class A drug trafficking conviction was for possession of heroin with intent to supply in 2018 when he was 15.

His second was for possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in 2021 for which he received a suspended term in custody.

Jonathan Weaver

Domestic abuser Jonathan Weaver launched a brutal assault on his ex-girlfriend just hours after he was spared jail for attacking her.

The 33-year-old from Ebbw Vale punched the woman in the face and then kicked her whilst she was on the ground.

He was locked up for six months.

Kevin Hancox

A man headbutted his victim twice before he robbed him of his electric scooter after he’d been refused “a go” on it.

Kevin Hancox, 49, from Newport carried out this offence just two days after assaulting PCSOs Gawain John and Matthew Davies in the city centre.

The defendant was imprisoned for three years and three months after pleading guilty to robbery, being in breach of a criminal behaviour order and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.