The one-way crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta happened yesterday, November 12 at around 12pm on Staunton Road.

The Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police officers.

Paramedics confirmed that a passenger, a 19-year-old man, from the Ceredigion area, had died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 19-year-old man from the Ceredigion area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit of alcohol and drugs.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Staunton Road, Monmouth at around 12pm on Sunday 12 November.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Staunton Road, between 11.30am and 12pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300385485 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”