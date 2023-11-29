A WOMAN was assaulted by two other women in a car park near bargain shop in Caerphilly.
The police are investigating the assault that took place just after 1pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 28.
A 33-year-old woman was assaulted by two other women in a car park, on Pontygwindy Road, near Home Bargains.
One is described as being in her 30s, the other in her 40s.
The victim suffered minor injuries, according to Gwent Police.
Those who have any information are asked to contact the force on 101 , quoting 2300405456, or you can DM Gwent Police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here