The police are investigating the assault that took place just after 1pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 28.

A 33-year-old woman was assaulted by two other women in a car park, on Pontygwindy Road, near Home Bargains.

One is described as being in her 30s, the other in her 40s.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to Gwent Police.

Those who have any information are asked to contact the force on 101 , quoting 2300405456, or you can DM Gwent Police.