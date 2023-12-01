Petrit Cania, 24, and Olsi Mema, 32, pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug on November 2 above the Alexandra pub on Commercial Street.

Judge Jenkins called the production a ‘large enterprise’ with the pair growing between 1,000 to 1,500 plants.

Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

The judge warned Cania, of Commercial Street, and Mema, of no fixed abode, that they have "pleaded guilty to a serious offence" and they will receive "nothing short of a custodial sentence".

The pair appeared in Newport Crown Court today and were remanded into custody.

They are due to be sentenced before the crown court on December 21.

There is no suggestion the illegal drugs growth is connected with the pub.