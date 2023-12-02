Louise Baker of Long Ashton Road, Bristol, knocked cyclist Hugh Daniels to the floor by steering her Nissan Micra into his path before fleeing the scene, Newport Crown Court heard on Friday.

The cyclist received burns to his right thigh, right forearm and knee going down to the shin, she also swore at him.

A video was shown of the incident which took place on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach on August 7, 2022.

Shortly after the incident Baker was stopped by emergency workers where she "struggled with them, was slurring her words and shouting abuse at them". A bottle of alcohol was also found in her car.

Upon arriving at the police station Baker argued with officers and assaulted an officer by kicking out at them. The court was shown a video of the incident.

During the checking-in process at the police station Baker once again assaulted another officer by kicking one in the thigh.

The 47-year-old was charged with assault a person occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating an emergency worker, and driving dangerously - which she pleaded guilty to.

In Newport Crown Court today Judge Jenkins said: “You were highly intoxicated.

“You steered into the cyclist’s path, left him on the floor and for all you known he could have been dead.”

Baker, a recovering alcoholic, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

The 47-year-old is required to abstain from alcohol for 90 days, and was fitted with an electronic tag which will monitor her adherence to this. She must also complete an 18-month community order, and attend a 20-day rehabilitation programme.

Judge Jenkins warned Baker that if she is "foolish enough to come before him again she will be put into custody.”

The 47-year-old was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Baker must also pay £2,000 compensation to Mr Daniels, as well as a court surcharge.