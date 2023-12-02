The Met Office’s warning begins at 6pm today and is in place until 12am tomorrow.

Disruption to transport and infrastructure is expected and those travelling are warned of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Some people across Gwent have woken up to a light dusting of snow and heavy fog.

Snow is forecasted to fall in some parts of Gwent tonight with temperatures sent to plummet to an icy minus four degrees.

Ebbw Vale is expected to see snow fall between 6pm and 10pm with a 60 per cent chance.

Temperatures throughout the day across Gwent are not going to feel above an icy minus two degrees.

In Newport’s weather outlook today, the Met Office is warning of ‘freezing fog patches’ and the maximum temperature will only be five degrees.

Tonight, will see ‘bands of wintry showers with snow accumulations and ice possible.’ The minimum temperature will be minus two degrees.

The forecaster is advising those travelling to plan your route, check for delays and road closures, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off, check wipers, tyres and screen wash, pack essentials in your car and take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack.

Heavy rain is forecasted in Newport tomorrow with temperatures to reach a slightly high maximum of six degrees.

A spokesperson for Met Office said: "Heavy showers soon arriving on southern coasts, with more general rain and hill snow spreading northeast across Wales during the day.

"Cold with mist and fog over the higher ground. Maximum temperature seven degrees."