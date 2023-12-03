Baroness Kinnock died with her husband and former Labour Party leader Lord Neil Kinnock by her side, her family said.

In a statement to PA news agency, her family said they were “devastated” by her death.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Glenys Kinnock,” the family statement read.

“Glenys died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Sunday morning, at home in London.”

Baroness and Lord Kinnock shared two children - a son Stephen, who is MP for Aberavon and shadow minister for immigration - and a daughter, Rachel.

Baroness Kinnock was at her husband's side when he won the leadership of the Labour Party in 1983, months after a comprehensive General Election defeat to the Conservatives as Margaret Thatcher secured a second term in office.

She served as a minister in Sir Tony Blair’s Labour government and also represented Wales in the European Parliament as an MEP.

From 2010-2013 she served as Opposition spokesperson for the Department of International Development, in the House of Lords.

She retired from the House of Lords in April 2021.

Lord Kinnock served as the MP for Islwyn (formerly Bedwellty) from 1970-1995.

Baroness Kinnock (Image: Stock)

The family, in their statement, described Baroness Kinnock as “the beloved wife and life partner of Neil, the cherished mother of Steve and Rachel and an adored grandmother”.

They added: “Neil was with her in her final moments. They had been married for 56 years.

“A proud democratic socialist, she campaigned, in Britain and internationally, for justice and against poverty all her life.”

Speaking in tribute, Ruth Jones, Labour MP for Newport West, said: “Incredibly saddened to hear the news that Glenys Kinnock has passed, she was an immensely important figure within the Labour movement and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

“My thoughts are with Neil and the rest of the family at this time.”

Wayne David, MP for Caerphilly, described Baroness Kinnock as “a lovely woman”.

Mr David said: “Am so sad that Glenys Kinnock has passed away. Glenys was a lovely woman who I had the privilege to work with in the European Parliament.

“She was a true internationalist who was always proud of her Welsh roots. RIP Glenys.”

Nick Thomas Symonds, the Welsh Labour MP for Torfaen, said: “I’m so sorry to hear that Glenys Kinnock has died. She was a brilliant woman, a great campaigner on poverty and human rights across the world who was a fine UK government minister. She was involved in many charitable causes and hugely respected internationally.

“Glenys was my MEP and served our community with distinction. She was always thoughtful, kind and generous. She taught in Abersychan, in Torfaen, and my father-in-law was amongst her grateful former pupils. She will be remembered fondly here.

“Today my thoughts are with Neil, who looked after Glenys until the end with such tender love and care, Stephen Kinnock, Rachel and all the wider family who will miss her so much.”

David TC Davies, the secretary of state for Wales and the Conservative MP for Monmouth, said Baroness Kinnock was ‘a greatly respected politician’ and his ‘thoughts and prayers are with Neil Kinnock and family.’

Mark Drakeford, first minister of Wales and leader of the Welsh Labour Party, said: “Glenys Kinnock spent a lifetime in service to both our country and our Party. She formed a formidable duo with Neil, but was an absolute force in her own right.

“Glenys’ lifetime commitment to the Labour Party was influenced by her growing up in a Welsh-speaking community in Anglesey. My thoughts are with Stephen, Rachel, Neil and the whole Kinnock family today.”

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer called Baroness Kinnock a “true fighter” for the party as he paid tribute to her life and career.

He said: “On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to pay tribute to Glenys Kinnock on the sad news of her passing.

“Glenys was a passionate lifelong campaigner for social justice at home and abroad.

“She supported Neil through his leadership and went on to have an impressive political career of her own as a member of the European Parliament, in the House of Lords and as a minister in the last Labour government, focused on Europe and Africa.”