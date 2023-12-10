Indian restaurant, Red Fort Caerleon on Cross Street, Newport, received the ‘Recommended’ award by Slurrpy who round up the ‘best restaurants near you.’

The venue is no stranger to awards – it won ‘best Asian restaurant in south Wales’ at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2020 and made the finals of the Best of Welsh Business Awards and the Welsh Asian Food Awards in 2022.

Mouth-watering (Image: Red Fort Caerleon)

Opening in 2019 Red Fort Caerleon has become a popular spot for locals with the restaurant having a five star rating on TripAdvisor.

The restaurant said they were ‘thrilled to win another amazing award’ and put their success down to using the ‘freshest ingredients.’

A spokesperson for Red Fort Caerleon said: “We have won another amazing award. This time from the online company Slurrpy.

The Indian restaurant opened in 2019 (Image: Red Fort Caerleon)

“We are so thrilled to still be one of the best places to eat in Newport.

“Our team works tirelessly day in day out to give our customers the best experience including our front of house staff and amazing kitchen chefs.

“Our delicious menu has something to suit all tastes using only the freshest ingredients and best meat and fish from local suppliers and butchers.

Red Fort Caerleon uses 'only the freshest ingredients' (Image: Red Fort Caerleon)

“This award will go alongside our many others over the past four years. We are still the number one place to eat on TripAdvisor and our google reviews speak for themselves.”

“Customer service is our biggest priority; we want each customer to know that they have had the best experience when they dine with us.”

The Red Fort Restaurant takes its name from the Red Fort in Delhi, India, a United Nations World Heritage Site.

Outside the award winning restaurant (Image: Chris Tinsley)

The restaurant prides itself on combining ‘elements of different culinary traditions, passed down through generations, with their a la carte menu designed by an award winning chef.’

Red Fort Caerleon is open from 5.30pm to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 12.30pm until 10pm on Sundays.