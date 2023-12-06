Aunt Natalie Palmer said: "Words fail me, there are so many wonderful memories that I will cherish forever.

Olivia Spencer, 21, collapsed during a techno club night event at Vaults in Cardiff (Image: Wales News Service)



"You will be forever missed, I am so lost for words."



Friend Mia Clayton wrote: "Our beautiful Liv, I’m so grateful to have shared the best memories with you, you truly was one of a kind.



"Hope your partying hard up there like we all know you love to do crazy girl, nothing will ever be the same without you here. I’m absolutely heartbroken.



"To think we will never be able to see your crazy dance moves or hear your nuts stories again absolutely kills me, the world is so cruel.



"I’ll always love and miss you Olivia, forever 21 our beautiful angel."

The 21-year-old tragically died at the scene (Image: Wales News Service)



Cousin Nicole James, added: "I still can’t get my head around that you’re gone, or that I’m even having to write this.



"My crazy little cousin.. you were taken from us too early."



Sharing a picture of her and Olivia together, Nicole added: "Every time I look at this photo and see the way you’re looking up at me I cry.



"I will miss our crazy convo’s and your wicked little laugh.



"You’re going to be missed so much!!! Rest in peace beautiful girl xxx"

Outside techno club Vaults in Cardiff (Image: Wales News Service)



Vaults, a club run from a former bank vault in Butetown, Cardiff, said it was "absolutely heartbroken" by Ms Spencer's death.



In a statement the club said: "As a venue, we are absolutely heartbroken due to the events of Friday night."



"During the event, concerns were raised for an individual who was immediately taken to the onsite medic for medical assistance.



Statement from Vaults, Cardiff (Image: Wales News Service)

"South Wales Ambulance Service arrived within minutes to the aid of our medic, but tragically the individual passed away despite every effort from the medical staff.



"We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual and offer our continued support during this tragic time.

"Safety is our number one priority as a venue, and we will continue to implement our strict policies through our upcoming events."

The coroner's office confirmed it has been informed of Olivia's death (Image: Wales News Service)

Many clubgoers thank Vaults staff for the care they showed during the tragic event by offering friends of Ms Spencer hot drinks and support.



South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate the tragedy and was in contact with the family.



South Wales Central Coroner's Office confirmed the death had been referred to a coroner's officer who would determine if an inquest was likely to open in the coming days.