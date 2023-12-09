Patricia Clematis Lewis, née Hole, was born on December 12, 1922 and lived in Perks Row, Nantyglo with her parents Elizabeth and Grafton Hole, as well as younger sister Gretta and her grandparents.

Mrs Lewis married Bryn Lewis at Brynmawr Registry Office on July 8, 1950, and together they lives in Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr.

Patricia and husband Bryn married in 1950 (Image: Hazel)

Mum to daughter Hazel and grandmother to Kevin and Angharad, Mrs Lewis worked as a seamstress in a factory during World War Two.

Daughter Hazel called her mum "a family orientated person".

“Mam is very much a home orientated person and feels very homesick if she went out for a day trip to Barry Island," she said.

“Her grandchildren spent as much of their early years in her home as they did at my home, this continued all their lives. However, there is a pecking order - at the top of which is the family dog Jensen.

Patricia and Bryn had one daughter together (Image: Hazel)

“In her youth she worked at Pen Y Fal Mental Hospital in Abergavenny. Later during the war years, she worked as a seamstress in a factory which was her profession and hobby, she made all my clothes when I was small and also my children's.

“Mam has many wartime memories of the blackouts and a few of the black market, which she is still reluctant to speak of.

“She remembers soldiers coming home from the war and going to The Bush for a pint, even though she was not allowed in the bar during opening hours. She will relate these to anyone who is interested should they ask.”

Patricia worked as a seamstress during WW2 (Image: Hazel)

When Mrs Lewis was around 50, she returned to Pen Y Fal as a nursing assistant, where she stayed until she retired.

She celebrated her 100th birthday in style with the family hosting an open house buffet and friends and neighbours popped in to share her day.

This year Mrs Lewis marked her 101st birthday early at Pen Y Bont care home in Abertillery, where she lives.

Patricia Clematis Lewis nee Hole was born on December 12, 1922 (Image: Hazel)

Hazel said: “My father had a fine tenor voice and was a member of Abertillery Orpheus Male Choir and they went to many concerts.

"When they married as a wedding gift my father made a recording of himself singing Love Could I Only Tell Thee. We still have his record, which was produced at Lyndon Sims record shop Brynmawr.

All smiles from Patricia and husband Bryn (Image: Hazel)

“This birthday was celebrated at Pen Y Bont with a free concert provided by Music in Hospitals which she enjoyed immensely.

“I would like to thank Mandy for arranging the concert and everyone at Pen Y Bont for making her birthday extra special.

“We will be celebrating as a family with a meal out a few days after her special day at Pen Y Bont.”

Patricia celebrating her 101st birthday (Image: Amanda Reed)

Music In Hospitals and Care provides regular live music at Pen-y-Bont.

