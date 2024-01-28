The Met Office forecasts just a 10 per cent chance of precipitation throughout the day.

The morning starts at a mild eight degrees, but accounting for wind and other factors – including pre-match nerves – it will more likely feel like a frigid five.

The temperature in Newport should rise to 10 degrees for midday, with a “feels like” temperature of seven holding out until 3pm.

The all-important kick-off at Rodney Parade comes at 4.30pm, where there is expected to be a sell-out crowd. The club has installed a temporary stand, boosting the ground's capacity by 400 seats, to comply with FA Cup regulations for the fourth round tie.

The chance of precipitation in Newport does not budge from 10 per cent. Precipitation is an umbrella term for rain, snow, sleet and hail – any kind of water that falls from the sky.

A big question for the little cross-section of County fans and amateur meteorologists: does this include tears from an FA Cup heartbreak?

Saturday, January 27, the day before the Red Devils come to town, also looks to be dry according to the latest Met Office forecast for Newport.

In fact, the chance of precipitation does not exceed 10 per cent until Wednesday, January 31.

So, if the weather is anything to go by, County vs United is set to be a cool, calm and consistent affair.

Which means the football will be anything but.