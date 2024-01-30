Newport County AFC hosted the Red Devils at a packed Rodney Parade on Sunday, January 28, giving their supporters another famous FA Cup night.

County stunned the 12-time winners by coming back to 2-2 before Antony scored on the rebound after Luke Shaw had been denied by the woodwork, then sealed the win in added time through Rasmus Hojlund.

County's coach Graham Coughlan was pleased that his players rallied to follow their predecessors by making life hard for Premier League big guns.

Coughlan said: “A lesser team might have chucked the towel in but I spoke about character at half-time. The lads reacted really well in the second half,” said the manager.

“When you score two goals against Manchester United, that creates memories. That will live with our boys forever. I've challenged our lads to push on.”

However, amongst all the excitement two people were arrested for offences linked to the game; one was released under investigation and the other was bailed.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "As Newport County faced Manchester United at Rodney Parade on Sunday, we were on hand to make sure that both home and away fans had a great day

"Officers from across our service, including neighbourhood teams and public order officers, worked with all of our partners to ensure that Newport remained safe for both fans and residents. PDs Maui, Charlie, Kai, and Vesper were also on hand to support their colleagues

"Our officers are committed to ensuring that football matches, such as this one, remain a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved

"Thank you for helping us keep you safe."