WE HAVE stepped back in time to the 1980s and 1990s to take a look at what Caerleon used to look like.

Taking a trip through our archives we found images of The Ermine Street Guard parading outside Caerleon's Fortress Baths.

We also uncovered images of the changing landscape and you may even be able to spot some of your favourite shops from the past.

The Ermine Street Guard on parade outside the Caerleon Fortress Baths in 1990 (Image: Archive)

Caerleon Ampitheatre. The Ermine Street Guard firing onager in 1990 (Image: Archive)

Members of Ermine St Guard at Isca Augusta in Caerleon (Image: Archive)

Caerleon in 1986 (Image: Archive)

Usk Road and Station Road Junction - Caerleon (Image: Archive)

Goldcroft Common, Caerleon in November 1981 (Image: Archive)

Caerleon in April 1987 (Image: Archive)

Angel Crossroads, Caerleon February 1980 (Image: Archive)

Caerleon March 1993 (Image: Archive)

Caerleon from Christchurch (Image: Archive)

High Street, Caerleon 1985 (Image: Archive)

New traffic lights in Caerleon 1993 (Image: Archive)