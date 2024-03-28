Horton's, in Millennium Walk, fell victim to an attempted break-in on Tuesday, March 19, between 3.20am and 3.35am. The same night the police received a report of a burglary at The Pod on Rodney Road at around 4am.

Luckily nothing was taken but the café's door was smashed.

The popular café has attracted more than its fair share of vandalism as last year it was set on fire by gang of youths, at the time owner Gavin Horton questioned whether "it is worth staying open."

Mr Horton is now worried about the affect burglaries could have on Newport businesses.

Horton's door was smashed (Image: Gavin Horton)

Mr Horton said: "They attempted to break in and gain entry at 3:30am, 30 minutes before The Pod's was burgled.

"They smashed a patio slab from a house on Millennium Walk and then used it to try and smash the door. They will do something like this again.

"All our security camera's are monitored, it's an expense we could do without but it's for piece of mind.

"As a business owner it extremely disheartening when things like this happen, it could be enough for people not to do this anymore.

"Nobody knowns the real line apart from the business, something like this can make a business fold.

"An event like this can be a catalyst."

Gavin Horton outside the popular café (Image: Gavin Horton)

Officers carried out enquiries at Horton's and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, he was remanded in custody.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an attempted break-in at a commercial address in Millennium Walk, Newport, sometime between 3.20am and 3.35am on Tuesday 19 March.

"Officers carried out enquiries and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"He was later charged with attempted burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.

"He was remanded into custody and appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 20 March."