Owned and run by Lisa Hopkins The Pad, located in Ponthir, opened its doors on Saturday, June 17, at 10am, offering 'a-paws' for walkers.

In a true family affair Lisa’s daughter, an aspiring artist, even painted The Pad’s sign.

However, less than a year later the The Pad announced with a 'heavy heart' that they are to close as they can 'no longer operate in the grounds of the Ponthir House Inn.'

The coffee cabin's last day will be Saturday March 30.

Ms Hopkins said : "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, The Pad coffee cabin can no longer operate in the grounds of the Ponthir House Inn.

"We need to move the cabin by April 8 at the latest and our last day of opening will be this Saturday, March 30. Please do pop in for a last cuppa in the current location if you can.

"As you can imagine this whole situation is very upsetting due to the amount of effort put in by myself, family and friends since we opened in June last year.

"The Pad was built on the foundation of the 'grocery hub' created by Barrie during covid and personally endorsed and visited by the Prince of Wales at the time as a valuable village asset which it has continued to be as we evolved."

However, not all is lost at The Pad are looking for an alternative site and hope to re-open in the next couple of months. Anyone who has any suggestions is asked to contact the business.

The Pad thanked all their customers, adding it has been a 'pleasure to meet and serve you all', and that they 'hope to see you all very soon.'