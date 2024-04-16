The Nook in Rogerstone opened three and half years ago and in that time the eatery put themselves on the culinary map by providing high-quality Welsh ingredients, which are locally sourced from surrounding suppliers.

In November 2022 Adam Davies of The Nook was named Chef of the Month by the Argus' sister publication Voice magazine.

Mr Davies, well-known in the area for his health-conscious approach to cooking and is passionate about keeping all food produce as fresh as possible.

Outside The Nook in Rogerstone (Image: The Nook)

However, the restaurant has now announced with "great sadness" that they are to close their doors for good on Friday April 26.

Putting their closure down to "rising costs" The Nook felt they could no longer "provide high quality food, coffee and service."

The little eatery thanked their "wonderful customers" and "compassionate team."

Newport has faced a sea of closures with Tiny Rebel, on High Street, and Como's, in Friars Walk.

The Nook's full Facebook statement said: "It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that we will be closing our doors.

"Our last day of service will be on Friday April 26.

"We want to thank our team massively. They have been compassionate, kind and supportive as always. However, just life ourselves they are gutted not to see it continue. We are proud of everything we have achieved as a team over the last three and a half years.

The Nook provides high-quality Welsh ingredients (Image: The Nook)

"We believe our food and service are at its best, making the decision even harder. However, hospitality is a tough place to be with increased costs of living, high energy costs and inflation out of our control, high interest rates and increasing staffing costs.

"We can no longer provide the high quality food, coffee and service that we set out to do and still have a sustainable business with affordable prices for our customers.

"Thank you to all our wonderful customers who, over the years, have been with us in the good times and rallied behind us in the hard times. We would never have gotten this far without you all and have always been grateful for your support and custom.

"The new lease holder will be opening over the coming weeks, and we wish them good luck in our wonderful community.

Best wishes, Hannah, Gus and The Nook family."