Tiny Rebel, on High Street, closed its doors on March 31 after nine years due to "decreasing footfall and rising operating costs."

Wales' biggest brewery announced the closure of their High Street bar on March 5, 2024 adding that the city centre "has been slowly imploding."

A spokesperson for Tiny Rebel said: "As a result of the current economic climate we recently carried out a full review of our business to make sure that Tiny Rebel is financially fit for the future.

"Since the pandemic, Newport City Centre has been slowly imploding, with retail and hospitality suffering the worst of it. Footfall has been decreasing, operating costs have increased significantly and the hospitality sector has had limited support from the government.

"Unfortunately, our Tiny Rebel Bar on Newport High Street has been a casualty of these factors. Over the past 18 months we have worked tirelessly to keep the bar financially viable but it has got to a point where we have had to make some difficult decisions to ensure the future of the business."

Bradley Cummings and his brother-in-law Gareth Williams left their day jobs back in 2012 to pursue their dream.

The company quickly outgrew its first brewery at Maesglas, moving into the purpose-built unit in Rogerstone in 2017, also buying a building across the road so it can ‘future proof’ its base in the area.

The Argus has obtained pictures that show the once popular bar now has no life with the doors set to stay firmly shut.

Once full of activity the High Street bar is now a sad sight with all the tables having been taken away and pushed to the side.

The bar area lies vacant with no customers or the hum of chatter to be heard.

Fans of the chain get still get their does of Tiny Rebel by visiting their their flagship Brewery Taproom in Rogerstone or Cardiff Bar.

