Newport City Council has enforced a road closure on Gilfach Lane from the junction with Whitebrook Lane to the junction with Myndd Alltir-Fach Lane.

The roads will be closed from 8am on Wednesday April 17 for around five days.

This is to allow for emergency repairs to be carried out to a retaining wall.

Diversions will be in place during the closure.

Newport City Council apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.