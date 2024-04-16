A NUMBER of Newport roads are to be closed from tomorrow.
Newport City Council has enforced a road closure on Gilfach Lane from the junction with Whitebrook Lane to the junction with Myndd Alltir-Fach Lane.
The roads will be closed from 8am on Wednesday April 17 for around five days.
This is to allow for emergency repairs to be carried out to a retaining wall.
Diversions will be in place during the closure.
Newport City Council apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused.
