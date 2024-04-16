The force are appealing for information to locate Joshua Soal, from Crosskeys area.

Soal,30, received a prison sentence of nine years for robbery at Newport Crown Court in October 2019.

The 30-year-old has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

He also has links to the Bargoed area.

Joshua Soal (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 30-year-old Joshua Soal, from Crosskeys area.

"If you have any information about Soal’s whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400113755, or direct message us on Facebook or X.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."