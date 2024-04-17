Pierre’s will open in Newport’s Friars Walk on May 2 on Usk Plaza in the same unit where it closed in 2022.

Designed to be the “ultimate socialising venue” the restaurant will be offering coffee, cocktails, small plates and sharing dishes

The new offering is linked to national restaurant brand Bistrot Pierre.

The Bistrot Pierre brand will be familiar to customers in Newport - and is back with a twist (Image: Newsquest)

Pierre’s is currently recruiting for a number of positions at the new restaurant, including kitchen manager, chef de partie, kitchen porter and duty manager, as well as waiting team opportunities. Training will be provided for all positions.

The restaurant is looking for someone with “great communication skills, motivation to achieve continued results, a passion for food and drink, commitment to a strong team and a sense of humour” for their duty manager position.

The duty manager will be the go-to manager to assist the general manager and their team, as well as undertaking specific tasks and responsibilities to encourage Pierre’s culture of “great value, delicious cooing in a buzzy atmosphere, all served by friendly and professional team enjoying themselves.”

The restaurant is getting ready to open (Image: Newsquest)

CEO Nick White said: “We’re very excited to be bringing our brand-new concept, Pierre’s, to Newport this May.

As well as bringing new culinary delights to the city, we are thrilled to welcome new team members to our growing family.

“We believe in offering delicious food, which is great value for money, from a team who understand the importance of a friendly and professional demeanour, in an exciting and fast-paced atmosphere. We welcome all those interested to apply now and look forward to bringing a piece of Pierre’s to the heart of Newport.”

Pierre’s will open with breakfast from 9am and until June 30 guests will be able to enjoy complimentary unlimited coffee when purchasing any cooked breakfast, including a full traditional, croissant ‘French toast’ or avocado toast.

Later in the day, Pierre’s will be offering wide menu which includes a 7oz prime British beef burger, chicken caesar salad and the classic steak-frites.

