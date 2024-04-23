A MAN armed with a knife entered a Pontypool pharmacy yesterday morning and demanded money.
The frightening ordeal happened at a pharmacy in Pontypool at around 10.05am on Monday April 22.
An unknown man reportedly entered the store and demanded money while holding a knife, before leaving the scene in a vehicle.
Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, were called to the scene and conducted searches of the area.
Two men, 41 and 57, from Merthyr Tydfil were arrested in Gwent Square, Cwmbran on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody.
No injuries were reported, according to the force.
A witness, who wished to stay anonymous, heard police officers scream "get to the ground" with the area "buzzing with police."
