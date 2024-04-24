Result Plan, a tailored diet delivery service which delivers healthy food meal plans for weight loss, was previously awarded a low food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in Newport. Less than a month after the last inspection, Result Plan has made a U-turn and delivered on excellence.

A spokesperson for Result Plan said: "We are delighted to get a 5 star food hygiene rating as this is a top priority within our kitchen.

"We take great care in our food management and hygiene procedures and will maintain this standard - the team are extremely happy that we have received the top hygiene rating."

The agency paid a visit to the delivery service on Monday, April 15, 2024. After the new inspection, Result Plan was awarded the best rating possible, a 5* for Very Good.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building in Newport were given a score of 'good'. This relates to the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

The delivery service gained marks on hygienic food handling which includes the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, which was deemed as 'very good'.

Result Plan's management of food safety was also given a 'very good' score. This relates to the checks that are in place which make sure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

As well as this, the service needed to evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

The previous rating for Result Plan can be found here.

Background information on UK food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings are a vital component of ensuring the safety and quality of food establishments in the United Kingdom.

These ratings, prominently displayed in windows and available online, provide consumers with essential information about the hygiene standards of restaurants, cafes, and canteens across the country.

In the UK, food hygiene ratings are determined through rigorous inspections conducted by local authorities.

Trained food safety officers visit establishments unannounced, evaluating various aspects such as food handling, cleanliness, and management practices.

Based on their findings, establishments are assigned a rating ranging from 0 (in need of urgent improvement) to 5 (very good).

These ratings hold significant importance for consumers.

They enable individuals to make informed decisions when choosing where to dine, ensuring they select establishments that adhere to high standards of hygiene.

A higher rating indicates that the establishment has demonstrated excellent practices in areas such as food preparation, storage, and cleanliness, reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses and promoting public health.