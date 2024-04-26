On Thursday, April 18, children at St Andrew's Primary School on Milner Street in Newport were invited to attend a cultural event within school grounds, with the permission of their parents.

A spokesperson for St Andrew's school thanked those that were part of the celebration and said "pupils were exploring Eid through the senses with our very talented guests, Jasmin Maruf and friends.

"The children loved trying traditional Eid clothing, Arabic calligraphy and much more."

Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration that takes place after 30 days of fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Creation of paper lanterns (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

One pupil held up his paper lantern, created at the Ramadan immersion day event (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Pupils were taught about various customs relating to Islam, including introducing children to the holy book, The Qu'ran, with an English translation. (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Thobes and hijabs (loose, modest clothing) were made available to the children if they chose to try them on. (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

One of the tables displayed at St Andrew's School as part of the Ramadan immersion day (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Children were given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the customs of Ramadan, one of the months in the Islamic calendar which holds importance for Muslims.

Pupils who attended the event were asked by a teacher if they had fun, and there was a resounding "yes" in the room, while others said "diolch (thank you)".

Jasmin Maruf, CEO of the Welsh Sisters Circle who were invited to the school to organise the event and help it to become a success, said: "It was an honour to be invited to St Andrews School where we held a Ramadan Immersion Day.

Children were told they can beat a drum or put on oud scents (Image: Newsquest)

Children smiling in their hijabs (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

"This was a great opportunity to build bridges and cross community relations, allowing children and adults to explore Ramadan and Islam and also look at some of the similarities within the Abrahamic religions… hopefully breaking barriers and removing stereotypes before things like Islamophobia and prejudices can form, encouraging respect, tolerance and better understanding of others.

"With lots of activities throughout the day the children got to fully immerse themselves in to Ramadan from smelling Arabic perfume, trying on traditional clothes, wearing hijab, trying different foods, writing their names in Arabic, even taking part in Islamic prayers.

Heart-warming moment a girl helps another to put on the scarf (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Boys laughing at the Ramadan immersion day (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

One boy was taught the movements of prayer in the Muslim faith (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Two girls posing for a photo (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Name tags in Arabic were being created for children that wanted them (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Davida smiling with her Arabic name tag (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Davida, written in Arabic (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Children at the event were taught to create paper lanterns, write their names in Arabic, understand the movements of prayer, try chocolate-covered dates, and dress in thobes and hijabs which are worn by some Muslims.

Ms Maruf of the Welsh Sisters Circle added: "Finishing off, the school invited their whole school community to join them for a Eid celebration party."

The Welsh Sister's Circle group laid out multicoloured materials and tools for the children to play and learn with (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Arabic name tags (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Arabic name tags (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Table display with various items significant to the Muslim faith (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Children at the crafts table at St Andrew's Primary School (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Welsh Sister's Circle volunteers that helped to organise the Ramadan immersion event and hold activity sessions with the pupils (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

St Andrew's Primary School recently got a visit from Estyn, where they were awarded top marks for creating a "warm and inclusive environment" for children.