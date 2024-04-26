PUPILS at a school in Newport were left with smiles on their faces as they took part in an immersive cultural day last week, eating dates and creating paper lanterns.
On Thursday, April 18, children at St Andrew's Primary School on Milner Street in Newport were invited to attend a cultural event within school grounds, with the permission of their parents.
A spokesperson for St Andrew's school thanked those that were part of the celebration and said "pupils were exploring Eid through the senses with our very talented guests, Jasmin Maruf and friends.
"The children loved trying traditional Eid clothing, Arabic calligraphy and much more."
Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration that takes place after 30 days of fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Children were given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the customs of Ramadan, one of the months in the Islamic calendar which holds importance for Muslims.
Pupils who attended the event were asked by a teacher if they had fun, and there was a resounding "yes" in the room, while others said "diolch (thank you)".
Jasmin Maruf, CEO of the Welsh Sisters Circle who were invited to the school to organise the event and help it to become a success, said: "It was an honour to be invited to St Andrews School where we held a Ramadan Immersion Day.
"This was a great opportunity to build bridges and cross community relations, allowing children and adults to explore Ramadan and Islam and also look at some of the similarities within the Abrahamic religions… hopefully breaking barriers and removing stereotypes before things like Islamophobia and prejudices can form, encouraging respect, tolerance and better understanding of others.
"With lots of activities throughout the day the children got to fully immerse themselves in to Ramadan from smelling Arabic perfume, trying on traditional clothes, wearing hijab, trying different foods, writing their names in Arabic, even taking part in Islamic prayers.
Read more:
Cardiff bakery named among Britain's best worth queuing for
Home Bargains at Rhyd y Blew, Beaufort Road approved
Gwent councils' savings plan could see them share a boss
Children at the event were taught to create paper lanterns, write their names in Arabic, understand the movements of prayer, try chocolate-covered dates, and dress in thobes and hijabs which are worn by some Muslims.
Ms Maruf of the Welsh Sisters Circle added: "Finishing off, the school invited their whole school community to join them for a Eid celebration party."
St Andrew's Primary School recently got a visit from Estyn, where they were awarded top marks for creating a "warm and inclusive environment" for children.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article