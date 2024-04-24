Gregory, 58, from Purton in Wiltshire, but a former pupil of St Josephs School in Newport, was last seen leaving his home address at around 11am yesterday (Tuesday, April 23).

Gregory was spotted on an ANPR camera at around 11.30am travelling eastbound on the A3102 towards the Sally Pussey Inn in Royal Wootton Bassett in a blue Hyundai i20 with the vehicle registration ET16 NDN.

Concerns are now growing for his welfare.

Gregory is described as being of slim build with short grey hair and a stubbly grey goatee. He is thought to be wearing a grey raincoat with faded grey jeans.

A spokesperson for Swindon Police said: "We are appealing to the public for help to find a missing person from Purton.

"We are concerned for his welfare.

"If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54240046447."