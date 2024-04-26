Vehicles will be prohibited from proceeding along Upper Dock Street, Griffin Street and Market Street between 5am-11:59pm.

There will be no alternative route and no access for taxis within these hours.

However, pedestrian access and emergency access will be available, and deliveries will be permitted from 5am to 10am.

This order is in place to protect the public from danger caused by filming in the area.

The proposed order will be in place from May 3, 2024, until May 8, 2024.

Elsewhere, one way traffic will be allowed along Church Road, Risca in a north westerly direction from its junction with Navigation Road to the junction with the unofficial car park adjacent to the western side of St. Mary’s Church.

The experimental order will be in place for a period of 18 months. During this time the council whether this order shall continue in force indefinitely.

Also in this week’s public notices is Cenin Renewables Ltd are intending to apply to the Welsh Ministers for planning permission for a 35MW solar farm, battery energy storage system and ancillary development at Land at Cil-longydd Farm.

Anyone who wishes to make representation about this proposed development must write to the applicant’s agent at: @Ross.Irvine@rps.tetratech.com (copying in @jess@cenin.co.uk).

Lastly, an order has been issued to permit vehicles displaying a valid disabled person’s badge to proceed in the lengths of Skinner Street – from its junction with Stow Hill to its junction with Upper Dock Street. Also Stow Hill-from its junction with School Lane to its junction with Skinner Street.

The order can be requested by emailing conveyancing.team@newport.gov.uk.