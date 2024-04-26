The secondary campus at Ebbw Fawr Learning Community in Ebbw Vale was placed in lockdown on Friday April 26 after a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of making threats.

Parents were notified of the situation after receiving text messages from the school.

One of these texts, posted on social media, read: "The school is in a partial lockdown situation. During this period the telephones and entrances will be unmanned, external doors locked and nobody allowed in or out."

The secondary campus at Ebbw Fawr Learning Community in Ebbw Vale was placed in lockdown on Friday April 26 (Image: Blaenau Gwent county council)

Just days earlier the emergency services were called following reports of a stabbing at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman at around 11.20am on Wednesday, April 24.

A 13 year old girl has been charged with three offences of attempted murder after two teachers and a student were stabbed.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Darrel Campbell – a teacher who is said to be the chairman of a local rugby club – reportedly entered the fray, disarmed the alleged attacker and put her in an armlock ahead of emergency services arriving.

Police and forensic investigators outside Ysgol Dyffryn Aman (Image: PA)

It has been a frightening week for schools across Wales as earlier this week two Caerphilly secondary schools were forced to evacuate after hoax bomb calls.

lslwyn High School and Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni both received telephone calls alleging explosive devices had been placed inside the schools.

Gwent Police conducted searches at both schools and no explosive devices were found.

In response the Argus asked all Gwent Councils what safety measures schools currently have in place, if this is to increase and do they conduct any drills.

All schools across Monmouthshire recently attended critical incident training, schools in the area will determine whether they are to increase emergency drills.

Monmouthshire county council assured that all their "secondary schools have appropriate systems and processes in place to respond to emergency incidents in school."

In Newport headteacher briefings have taken place to discuss the importance of emergency planning, lockdown procedures and consider a range of scenarios.

All Newport schools have practiced a lockdown procedure to ensure staff and learners understand what to do and how to protect themselves in an emergency. Testing these procedures has also allowed school leaders to consider if changes are required, according to Newport City Council.

In response Torfaen council said their safety plans are "assessed and tested against a broad range of potential risks, including deliberate acts of violence."

A Torfaen council spokesperson said: ‘Every year we support schools to review school security and, where necessary, update their Emergency Management Plans.

"The plans are assessed and tested against a broad range of potential risks, including deliberate acts of violence, and are focussed on ensuring the safety of pupils and staff.’

Whilst Blaenau Gwent are "open to any recommendations that may follow an incident which we could learn from.”

A Blaenau Gwent council spokesperson said: “Our education settings have well-established emergency planning arrangements in place and the resources needed to keep learners safe.

"As an organisation we are always open to any recommendations that may follow an incident which we could learn from.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said the safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff is of "paramount importance" with each school having "robust policies and procedures in place to protect the school community."

The statement went on to say that the procedures "can be reviewed as appropriate to ensure they are up to date and reflect the latest advice and learning from emerging incidents.”