Gwent Police had issued a prison recall appeal to find Nikki Griffiths, from the Blackwood area.

Griffiths, 41, received a prison sentence of six months and one day for the possession of an offensive weapon at Newport Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

Griffiths had breached his licence conditions and was recalled back to prison.

In an update today, April 26 the force announced that the 41-year-old has been found and arrested.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We recently appealed for information to find 41-year-old Nikki Griffiths, from the Blackwood area, who had been recalled to prison.

"He has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."