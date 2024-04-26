A WANTED Caerphilly man who the public were warned not to approach has been found and sent back to prison.
Gwent Police had issued a prison recall appeal to find Nikki Griffiths, from the Blackwood area.
Griffiths, 41, received a prison sentence of six months and one day for the possession of an offensive weapon at Newport Magistrates’ Court in November last year.
Griffiths had breached his licence conditions and was recalled back to prison.
In an update today, April 26 the force announced that the 41-year-old has been found and arrested.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We recently appealed for information to find 41-year-old Nikki Griffiths, from the Blackwood area, who had been recalled to prison.
"He has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here