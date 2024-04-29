THE POLICE has issued a desperate police appeal to find a missing Newport man with Bristol links.
Joseph Bolton was last seen at his home address in Newport at around Sunday April 28.
The 23-year-old is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers.
Joseph is described as around 5ft 11” tall, with mousey brown hair.
He has links to Bristol and the St Julian’s area of Newport.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Joseph Bolton who is missing.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400137304.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
