Joseph Bolton was last seen at his home address in Newport at around Sunday April 28.

The 23-year-old is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Joseph is described as around 5ft 11” tall, with mousey brown hair.

He has links to Bristol and the St Julian’s area of Newport.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Joseph Bolton who is missing.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400137304.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."