Nicole Hall lives in her rat-infested property with her three children aged one, five and twelve in Morgan Close, Duffryn.

The mum of three first noticed the rat problem in January 2024 when she found a dead rat in her house.

Horrifyingly, Nicole later found rat “gnawing’s” on her one-year old’s cot, and it even left a trail of droppings next to where they sleep.

Nicole’s children have been left “petrified” to live in their Pobl property of seven years with the family forced to flee their home and move in with Nicole’s mum in her one-bedroom flat.

To add to the horror Nicole said their home stinks of “rat urine.”

In response a spokesperson for Pobl Group said they the concerns “relates to a wider issue affecting the local community linked to building work taking place nearby.”

Speaking to the Argus Nicole said: “I found a deceased rat in my house, it's lucky my baby wasn't crawling because if he was, he would have picked that up and it would have been horrendous.

“I then noticed a few things including holes in my skirting boards, it has petrified me as well as my baby. He will not go to property and every time I try, he just trembles and shakes.

“I then noticed gnawing’s on his travel cot where my baby slept.

”I put him in my bed with me and then few weeks later I noticed rat droppings where me and my baby were sleeping.

“It stinks of their urine in my home and my baby has been in and out of hospital due to this infestation, so this is why I had to move in with my mum in her one bed flat.”

The mum has appealed to her housing provider for help and has been left “shocked at their lack of action.”

She said: “We have had no communication or anything from Pobl, I'm absolutely livid.

“My children deserve a home to be settled in. I've been with my mum for over four months now in a one bed flat.

“My children need their own space; I’m shocked at the way they have treated me and especially my children.”

A spokesperson for Pobl Group said: "The comfort and safety of our customers’ homes is our number one priority.

"We are aware of concerns raised by Miss Hall which relates to a wider issue affecting the local community linked to building work taking place nearby.

"Our teams have attended her home on more than one occasion previously following reports and carried out investigations, including baiting, checking the attic and blocking potential entry points. The last occasion we attended was at the start of January when there was no sign of rodent activity at that time.

"During March the customer again reached out to us regarding her concerns but, despite confirmed appointments to attend on more than one occasion, we have been unable to access the property to make further checks.

"We are liaising with the customer to rearrange and attend at her earliest convenience, as well as offering additional support, so that we can resolve the situation and put her mind at rest."

In October 2023 residents living in a rat-infested Newport block of flats told the Argus they were ‘terrified’, with the pests running riot through their homes.

Housing association Newport City Homes is currently leading a five-year redevelopment of Ringland, including 158 properties for social rent and new community facilities.

