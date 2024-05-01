The Gate, Cwmbran has recently reopened as an Italian restaurant giving you a taste of Italy from home.

Undergoing a refurbishment news of the restaurants reopening has delighted the community.

Taking to social media The Gate, Cwmbran said: "Welcome to our exquisite restaurant, where culinary artistry and impeccable service combine to create an unforgettable dining experience.

"Delight your palate with a symphony of flavours meticulously crafted by our talented chefs."

The restaurant's new menu incudes a range of mouth watering starters including tomato bruschetta, red sauce prawns and calamari.

Transporting you to Italy the main menu includes a variety of different pasta's and risotto's including seafood risotto, linguine seafood, tagliatelle carbonara or a classic lasagne.

Or if pizza is more you thing you can choose from a meat or seafood pizza or even 'The Gate Pizza' consisting of tomato sauce, pepperoni, peppers, chili and mozzarella.

Former owners Gareth and Heather Lee transformed The Gate Llanfrechfa restaurant into a food hall in 2020.

In January 2023 The Gate Llanfrechfa informed customers their tenure had come to a sudden end and there had been a dispute the manager "wouldn't go into."

Around a week later The Gate Llanfrechfa announced that had opened as El Gordo’s Seafood and Grill on Ponthir Road, Caerleon.

The site was previously occupied by The Stuffed Dormouse formerly known as The Roman Lodge.