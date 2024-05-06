Adam Hobson was given a 18 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Cardiff Crown on Thursday, May 2, following the incidents which took place on August 28, 2024.

Judge praised the actions of a member the public who confronted and subdued Hobson at a petrol station until the police arrived.

Judge Vanessa Francis awarded Tony Griffiths a High Sheriffs Award for his actions adding that the public owes Mr Griffiths a "debt of gratitude."

Judge Francis said: "Whilst standing at his car in a petrol station Mr Griffiths was confronted by another driver who had pulled up at speed to the side of him .

"The man attacked Mr Griffiths' car and then pulled a petrol pump out of its housing aggressively and in extremely dangerous circumstances.

"Despite facing aggressive and erratic behaviour Mr Griffiths had the presence of mind to disarm the man of the petrol hose and then the courage to subdue the man until the police could arrive.

"Mr Griffiths was not aware that by the time he arrived at the petrol station the man had collided with one parked vehicle causing considerable damage and then hit another vehicle driving ahead in a stream of traffic and then caused further damage to that car when it pulled over and stopped.

"Without Mr Griffiths' courage the potential for the offender to drive again and cause further harm on the roads was immense. The public owes Mr G a debt of gratitude."

The court was shown CCTV footage from the petrol station which showed Mr Griffiths taking Hobson to the floor and held him until the police came

Hobson, 32, of Cae Mawr, Llandudno, Conwy, admitted: two counts of driving a vehicle and failing to stop after a road accident, failing to provide specimen for analysis, using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and causing criminal damage under £5000.

Hobson received a 18 months prison sentence, suspended for 2 years and is disqualified from driving for three years and extended retest is needed for him to drive again.

He was also ordered to pay £420 in costs, payable at the rate of £100 per month. First payment is due June 28, 2024.