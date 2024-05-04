Elaine Carr worked as a midday supervisor, kitchen assistant and breakfast club assistant at Nant-Celyn Primary on Henllys Way, Cwmbran.

Described as a “kind, caring and loving lady” Ms Carr retired on May 26, 2024 after 20 years.

Ms Carr has seen many pupils start as reception and has been with them all the way until year six.

Elaine Carr worked at Nant-Celyn Primary for an amazing 20 years (Image: Belinda James)

The school who will miss her dearly held a whole school assembly to wish Ms Carr a happy retirement who has deserved a well-earned break.

Senior midday supervisor Belinda James said: “Elaine is thought of very fondly by all the staff in the school and children she will be missed dearly by all.

“The assembly was attended by all staff and children giving her very loved send-off onto her happy retirement, this was a very sad day to see this kind, caring loving lady leave.

The much loved member of staff is now off to enjoy her retirement (Image: Belinda James)

“Elaine has enjoyed all of her roles and has seen many cooks, kitchen and midday supervisors come and go and also staff.

“She has seen a lot of children grow from reception through to their last day in year six, and some children have even helped her with passing her the breakfast club crockery and cutlery to go in the dish washer.

“One hilarious moment was when she has put other people's uniform and shoes on by mistake. Also once she put her trousers on inside out and worked like it without realising, it was so funny. We have had many hilarious moments.”

Nant-Celyn Primary held a whole school assembly to wish Ms Carr a happy retirement (Image: Belinda James)

