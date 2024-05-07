Parents and carers from the local authority all received a chilling letter from Blaenau Gwent headteachers on May 3, who are raising “serious concerns” about their “universal poor financial situation.”

Blaenau Gwent headteachers hope by writing as a collective they can “illuminate the reality of what lies ahead”, alerting that “school life for children will be greater diminished.”

The Argus has obtained a copy of the letter that reads: “We are now at an unprecedented point where there is nothing else to cut.

“This is leading to high levels of stress and anxiety for those working within school leadership as we face taking financial decisions that will have a profound negative effect on education in Blaenau Gwent.”

In response leader of Blaenau Gwent Council, Cllr Steve Thomas said the “future for local authorities is grim, and adequate funding for public services simply must be a priority for the next UK Government.”

The council is figuring out how to “save around £26.5million million from their budget over the next four years.”

The letter warned that the outcome of this years reduced budgets will mean:

Reduction in the curriculum offer and experiences for children as there will be fewer staff in schools.

Increase in class sizes in many schools.

Significant decrease in support for children as staffing reductions are made.

Schools can no longer afford to recruit the required number of staff for their most vulnerable learners.

Schools will struggle to afford buses for fixtures, trips and other events.

Teacher training will be affected.

Recruitment and retention of staff will become more difficult.

Impossible to strategically plan for the future.

Jodie Flynn, who is training as a teacher and son goes to Abertillery Learning Community, is worried for the next generation.

He said: “I really feel for the schools and teachers. The council needs to step in and do something.

“The next generation of society are the ones who are going to be affected."

Jessica Austin told the Argus she is concerned for "children's educations, especially the more vulnerable."

Ms Austin has a child in year five at a Blaenau Gwent school and a one year old.

She said: "I’m doing my second year of my primary school teaching degree and am worried what work may look like, if there is any, when I am qualified too.

"Something has to change as I have never known headteachers as a collective to send a letter out to all parents.

"It is obviously a huge concern for our children’s educations, especially the more vulnerable."

Statement from Blaenau Gwent Council

Leader of Blaenau Gwent Council, Cllr Steve Thomas said: “We fully acknowledge the significant financial pressures schools are facing due to high energy costs, inflation and pay increases. We have also been impacted heavily by the same pressures, together with a below average funding settlement from Welsh Government due to the poor settlement received from the UK Government.

"The council has had to make cuts to services right across the board to mitigate these pressures and continue to provide services to our residents. Whilst cuts to budgets have been made right across the Local Authority, we did not cut school budgets this year and have provided an additional £864,000 to fund specific pressures, which is a 1.7% increase in real terms.

“As with all councils, we’re gearing up for more tough financial challenges. We must figure out how to save around £26.5million million from our budget over the next four years after already enduring previous cuts totalling £40 million.

"The future for local authorities is grim, and adequate funding for public services simply must be a priority for the next UK Government. We will continue to push for fairer funding formulas to protect public services in Wales.”

“Schools and their Governing Bodies, like council services, will need to consider how they manage their financial pressures within the resources available to them via the agreed school funding formula.

"This will mean that they face difficult decisions as to how they realign and set their budgets within the funding available to them. However, the council will continue to work with schools to support them to mitigate these financial pressures for this coming year.

“Education remains a top priority for us, and we are extremely proud of the improvement journey our schools and education services have been on over the past few years. We will continue to all work together against this unprecedented financial backdrop to provide the best teaching and learning opportunities possible for our children and young people here in Blaenau Gwent.