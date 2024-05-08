Personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police officers all attended a crash on the A466, Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow, at around 9am on Tuesday May 7.

The crash involved two vehicles - a white Mercedes bin lorry and a white Ford Ranger.

The driver of the bin lorry, a 54-year-man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Gwent Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the A466, Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow, at around 9am on Tuesday 7 May.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, between 8.55am and 9.05am, to contact us.

"Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400147455."