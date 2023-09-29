The Glowberry flavour of Prime is extremely rare and has proven hard to come by in the UK for many shoppers.

The new Prime flavour tastes of sour apple berries and comes in a glow-in-the-dark bottle.

Prime Hydration - which was created by British rapper KSI and American influencer Logan Paul - is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, while also having zero sugar and only around 20 calories per bottle.

Rumour has it people are already camping in the car park… https://t.co/PvF9OsVnEw — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) September 28, 2023

When will the ultra rare Glowberry Prime be available in UK Aldi stores?





Aldi will become the first UK supermarket to launch the ultra rare Glowberry Prime next week.

Prime Hydration Glowberry will be available in Aldi stores across the UK next Thursday, October 5.

The new Prime flavour will be part of Aldi's Specialbuys and will be available to purchase for £1.99 with a limit of one per customer due to demand.

The supermarket giant said previous Prime launches in stores have been met with "high shopper demand" and this is set to be no different.

Aldi added: "Shoppers best move quickly - as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone."

