Aldi stores across the country will open early this Sunday during the Euro 2020 tournament.
Aldi stores in England and Wales will be opening half an hour early to mark the occasion.
The early Sunday opening time will continue throughout the summer to also give shoppers across the UK chance to visit their local store at a quieter time.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We can’t wait for the football to kick off this weekend and want to help our customers enjoy the tournament as much as possible.
"Opening earlier will give fans more time to stock up on the great quality Aldi bargains they need to enjoy the football.”
Aldi announced the move on social media earlier today.
Still need to stock up for the Euros? We've got you.⚽️ Our stores are opening half hour early on Sunday’s in England and Wales, so you can make sure you get everything on your list. pic.twitter.com/28u4JaYce0— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 11, 2021
The long-awaited Euro 2020 was delayed from last year due to coronavirus.
Taking place in 12 cities across Europe many of the games are set to take place in the UK, including the final at Wembley on July 11.
Euro 2020 is expected to give a much-needed boost to Britain's economy.
Pubs are expected a bumper summer, whilst the tournament is expected to inject a billion pounds into pandemic-ravaged economy via beers and BBQs.
Aldi branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Monmouth Road
- Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Walk
- Newport: Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury Street
- Newport: Spytty Road
- Pengam: New Road, Tir-y-Berth
- Risca: Interchange