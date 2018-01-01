STROKE survivors in Caerphilly could be left without the support they need due to council cuts, a charity has warned.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed in its draft budget for 2018/19 to end its stroke recovery service.

Charity Stroke Association - which runs the service - has raised its concerns and warned that stroke survivors need the service for support and advice.

Faye Rogers, from Cefn Fforest, said she relied on the support offered by the service, including its support co-ordinator Jacqueline Moore.

She said: “It would have been so difficult without support from the Stroke Association. I have a teenage son who was great, but I suddenly didn’t have any money and I didn’t know how to sort it out and I was at rock bottom.

"Jacqui took lots of the worries away and she helped me emotionally too. She was someone I could talk to about things other people might not understand, and she put me in touch with another lady who had had a stroke.”

She added: “I thought I was indestructible. I didn’t think I’d ever have any illness, never mind one which was so life-changing. So, without help, things would have been far more difficult.

"I know I can call Jacqui any time and I’d want other survivors to have that support too.”

Another stroke victim, Pamela Williams, who also used the service, said she "greatly appreciated" the support.

The 59-year-old from Abertridwr said: “After my stroke, I could not walk at all. Jacqui helped us apply for a grant of £300 which we have put towards a scooter. It’s been the best thing.

"We have a caravan which I can now go to and when my husband goes out for a walk, I can go along beside him.

“Jacqui said that if there was anything I need, just give her a ring.”

A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off which can also leave the sufferer with long-term disabilities.

It is estimated that more than 66,000 people in Wales have had a stroke.

Ross Evans, interim-director of the Stroke Association in Wales, said: “Stroke is a leading cause of disability and our services provide the practical advice and emotional support that stroke survivors and their loved ones desperately need.

"Our services have helped people return to work, find their voice again, and live independently in their own homes.”

The leader of Caerphilly council Councillor Dave Poole said the council faced making savings of more than £7.2 million in the next financial year and needed to make a list of draft saving proposals.

“The council continues to work hard to minimise the impact of financial cuts on local residents," said Cllr Poole. "In fact, over half of the £7.2 million proposed savings for next year will not have a direct impact on the public.

“We will continue to do our best to prioritise our funding to protect vulnerable people and front line services, but our savings targets are very tough and we will need to take some difficult decisions over the next few years.

“I would encourage as many residents as possible to get involved and have their say so that we can define our priorities and deliver a budget that matches the needs and aspirations of our communities."

To take part in the draft budget consultation, visit www.caerphilly.gov.uk/budgetchallenge