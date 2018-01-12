A GWENT-WIDE survey hoping to assess people’s happiness will be launched on “Blue Monday” next week.

The Happiness Pulse survey will roll out on Monday January 15 – a day seen by many as the most depressing day of the year.

Post-Christmas finances, poor weather and the long wait for summer have been recognised as symptoms by believers.

And local authorities are seizing on the interest by encouraging residents to provide their own happiness score and hints and tips for happiness.

The online survey, which will run until February 28, is being used as a pilot by Bristol-based wellbeing charity Happy City.

The Happiness Pulse is a unique tool that helps individuals explore their own long term happiness, whilst helping communities map the wellbeing strengths and needs of all their citizens,” said the charity’s chief executive, Liz Zeidler.

“By supporting 1000s of local people to take their pulse this month, Gwent local authorities, businesses and community organisations are demonstrating their pioneering commitment to understanding and improving the lives of people across the region”.

“Beating the Blues” events are taking place across Gwent next week starting from Monday January 15.

Libraries in Newport will be sharing information on services to improve health and wellbeing, as well as encouraging people to take part in the Happiness Pulse survey.

The Happiness Pulse survey will be launched Blaenau Gwent residents at Ebbw Vale Sport Centre, while the Caerphilly Public Service Board will be doing the same across their leisure centres, libraries, and community venues.

Many activities aiming to beat the January blues are being held at community hubs in Monmouthshire, including Caldicot, Chepstow, Monmouth and Usk.

Torfaen Public Service Board will be hosting a wellbeing day at Pontypool Market on Wednesday January 17, where residents will be able to take the survey.

Paul Matthews, chair of Monmouthshire Public Service Board said: “I know that some will see this survey as a bit gimmicky but actually I don’t see anything wrong with talking about happiness. Gwent is full of wonderful people and by completing the Happiness Pulse they will be able to see how valuable they are to their communities.”

The survey will be available from gwent.happinesspulse.org from Monday January 15.